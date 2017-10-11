LCE Wins $18.7 Mln Contract to Support Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

Life Cycle Engineering (LCE) said it has been awarded a $18.7 million, five-year contract from Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) to continue to provide Code 200 with engineering services in support of critical submarine maintenance availabilities.

As the largest and most comprehensive fleet repair and maintenance facility between the U.S. West Coast and the Far East, PHNSY & IMF has served the nation since 1908 when it was created as a coaling and repair station. The shipyard earned its motto “We Keep Them Fit to Fight” during its pivotal role in World War II and has supported the U.S. Navy Fleet in all 20th and 21st century international conflicts.

With the recent strategic rebalance by the Department of Defense, relocating 60 percent of its forces to the Asia-Pacific region, PHNSY & IMF is now in a leading role to repair, maintain and modernize the U.S. Pacific Fleet.

“Life Cycle Engineering has supported PSNSY and IMF for decades. This contract award validates the strength of our capabilities and our continued partnership with the Shipyard and the U.S. Navy,” said Pete Thomas, Vice President of LCE’s Federal Solutions Group. “Our team of professionals looks forward to helping the Shipyard keep the Fleet mission ready.”