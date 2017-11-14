BAE System Wins $139.8M Contract

BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair, Norfolk, Virginia, is being awarded a $139,818,901 firm-fixed-price contract for the execution of USS Tortuga (LSD 46) fiscal 2018 modernization period Chief of Naval Operations availability. This availability will include a combination of maintenance, modernization, and repair of USS Tortuga. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $183,794,039. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by May 2019. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy); and fiscal 2018 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $139,818,901 will be obligated at time of award; and funds in the amount of $112,553,445 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured using full and open competition via Federal Business Opportunities with two offers received. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-18-C-4403).