Marine Link
Monday, February 5, 2018

Statoil Contracts West Hercules Rig

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

February 4, 2018

The West Hercules drilling rig in the Barents Sea. (Photos: Ole Jørgen Bratland)

The West Hercules drilling rig in the Barents Sea. (Photos: Ole Jørgen Bratland)

 The West Hercules semi-submersible rig has been contracted for drilling two exploration wells in the Barents Sea in 2018, and options to drill another five exploration wells. 

Statoil and the licence partners have signed a contract with North Atlantic Norway Ltd for use of the 6th generation West Hercules rig.
 
The total estimated contract value is USD 15-20 million for the two permanent wells.
 
Portrait - Geir TungesvikGeir Tungesvik, head of Drilling and Well in Statoil.
Mobilisation and demobilization are included in the amount, but remotely operated vehicles (ROV) and other services will be charged extra. Planned drilling start is summer 2018.
 
“We have chosen this rig because it is winterized and ready for use in cold waters. We have used this rig before, both in the norther part of the Norwegian continental shelf and in Canada. We expect North Atlantic Norway to provide safe and efficient operations,” says Geir Tungesvik, head of Drilling and Well in Statoil.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Jan 2018 - Ship Repair & Conversion

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News