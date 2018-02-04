Statoil Contracts West Hercules Rig

The West Hercules semi-submersible rig has been contracted for drilling two exploration wells in the Barents Sea in 2018, and options to drill another five exploration wells.

Statoil and the licence partners have signed a contract with North Atlantic Norway Ltd for use of the 6th generation West Hercules rig.

The total estimated contract value is USD 15-20 million for the two permanent wells.

Portrait - Geir TungesvikGeir Tungesvik, head of Drilling and Well in Statoil.

Mobilisation and demobilization are included in the amount, but remotely operated vehicles (ROV) and other services will be charged extra. Planned drilling start is summer 2018.