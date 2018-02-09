Kvaerner Bags Two Contracts for Disposal of Platforms

Kvaerner has entered into an agreement with Allseas for the recycling of the topside and bridge of the 36-year-old Valhall QP platform when Allseas removes this installation for operator Aker BP in 2019. The structures will be deconstructed during winter 2019 and spring 2020.

Kvaerner has also signed a contract with Saipem Uk for disposal of the Varg A installation. Saipem will remove the installation from the field on behalf of Repsol

Varg A was originally delivered by Kvaerner’s yard in Verdal, Norway in 1997. The topsides, mono-tower, piles and various ancillaries will be delivered to Kvaerner’s disposal site at Stord during the summer of 2018 for deconstruction and recycling.

Kvaerner’s facility at Stord is specialised in environmentally responsible disposal, reuse and recycling of components and materials from offshore platforms and underwater installations that have completed their production.

There are a large number of such installations on the Norwegian continental shelf and an even larger number in the rest of the North Sea area . Kvaerner aims to increase existing operations in the removal and recycling of such facilities that end their production.