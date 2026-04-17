PSA Marine Receives 16th Z-Tech 6000 Tug

In 2024, Cheoy Lee Shipyards of Hong Kong delivered the first boat of Robert Allan Ltd.’s new Z-Tech 6000 design, the PSA Gemini, to PSA Marine of Singapore. Less than two years later the 16th and final boat of that contract, the PSA Nebula, has left the shipyard for its home in the Port of Singapore. The various boats of this series are now operating successfully in PSA Marine’s fleet, with seven in Singapore, six in Thailand, one in Peru and two in Panama. They add to the fleet of more than 100 of the award-winning Z-Tech designs already in service around the world with various tug operators in different ports.

Key particulars of PSA Nebula are:

Length, overall (excluding fenders): 30.0 m

Beam, molded: 12.0 m

Depth, least molded: 5.06 m

Maximum draft (navigational): 5.2 m

Complement: 10 crew

Main tank capacities are:

Fuel oil: 130 m 3

Potable water: 35 m3

PSA Nebula was designed and constructed to the following ABS Notation:

✠ A1, Ⓔ, Towing Vessel, BP (60MT), ✠ ABCU, UWILD, ✠ AMS, QR

Equipped with Niigata 6L28HX medium speed engines rated at 1654 kW, driving 2.3 m Niigata ZP-31B Z-drives, the vessel achieved a bollard pull of 63.6 tons and a top speed of 12.4 knots on trials.

MLC compliant accommodations have been provided for a crew of ten.

The vessel is equipped with a towing winch on the forward working deck, with a deck crane and dual anchor windlasses aft. The winch and windlasses have been provided by Ibercisa of Spain, with Palfinger of Austria supplying the deck crane.

The bulwarks and fendering have been specifically tailored to PSA Marine’s operations with considerations for towline and fender wear while assisting vessels ranging from containerships to low freeboard barges.

The various vessels of the series were tailored for the specific local operations with varied deck equipment, crew complement, propulsion equipment, bollard pull, and fire-fighting capabilities.

To date, PSA Marine has taken delivery of 61 tugs designed by Robert Allan Ltd., including 32 Z-Tech tugs.