India, Indonesia Commence Co-ordinated Patrol
The 29th series of India–Indonesia CORPAT is scheduled from 09 – 25 May 2017 with the opening ceremony being conducted from 09 -12 May 2017 at Port Blair under the aegis of Andaman and Nicobar Command.
