Corsica Linea Cuts Ferry Fuel Use by 22% with Wärtsilä Retrofit

French ferry operator Corsica Linea has achieved up to 22% fuel savings on its RoPax ferry Pascal Paoli following the installation of a retrofit package delivered by Finnish technology group Wärtsilä.

The upgrade, completed in late 2024, included the installation of a twin screw controllable pitch propeller (CPP) system optimized for the ship’s operating profile, an EnergoProFin energy-saving propeller cap, and updated control systems with customized combinator curves for different sailing modes.

The improvements were validated through computational fluid dynamics (CFD) simulations and confirmed during sea trials. Each round trip between Marseille and Bastia now generates estimated savings of around $7,700 in fuel costs and significantly reduces carbon emissions.

“The fuel savings are important, both from a cost perspective and in supporting our goal to cut CO₂ emissions by 40% by 2030,” said Xavier Esnault, Corsica Linea’s energy transition project manager.

The Pascal Paoli is a 174-meter long ferry, powered by Wärtsilä 46 engines across two shaftlines, operating in multiple modes. Wärtsilä said the retrofit maintained full maneuverability while delivering efficiency gains.

“Ferry operators need solutions that minimize service disruption while cutting emissions. This project supports those aims and aligns with the IMO’s Net-Zero Framework,” added Andrey Dudko, Wärtsilä Marine’s propulsion product manager.

As maritime decarbonization efforts intensify, Wärtsilä said the retrofit demonstrates how existing vessels can be upgraded to meet stricter GHG intensity targets, offering both environmental and financial benefits.