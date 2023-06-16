Corvus Containerized Battery Room Gains DNV Type Approval

Corvus Energy announced its newly developed containerized battery room solution has received Type Approval from DNV, confirming suitability for a range of marine applications.

The Corvus BOB (Battery-On-Board) is a standardized, plug-and-play battery room solution available in 10-foot and 20-foot ISO high-cube container sizes designed for easy integration with existing ship systems. The A60 battery room container comes with batteries, a battery management system (BMS), HVAC, Thermal Runaway Exhaust, in addition to firefighting and detection systems.

According to Corvus, the containerized solution provides a safe, compact and space-efficient solution for housing batteries on board a ship, either on deck or below deck. Multiple containers can be combined to create larger energy storage capacities, providing scalability based on the ship's energy requirements. It also integrates with all power management systems. This flexibility makes it easier to adapt the system to different ship sizes and power demands.

The standard shipping container dimensions make transport less complex and more predictable, as it provides easy storing, stacking and installation, Corvus said. Off-hire and installation time can be significantly reduced as the battery room is fully tested before it arrives at the shipyard.

Halvard Hauso, Chief Commercial Officer at Corvus Energy, said, "Ship integrators, yards and owners want to minimize interfaces and potential complications onboard. With a pre-approved battery room solution you ease the classification process, you have limited interfaces and all surrounding structures and systems can be prepared prior to delivery" He continues, “We believe containerized solutions will be an important part of the ongoing transition towards cleaner and more sustainable maritime transportation due to scalability and also due to the ability for new business models like “power-by-the-hour” and leasing options.

The Corvus BOB system is based on use with the Corvus Orca Energy marine battery system.

Corvus already has several projects in order for the Corvus Orca BOB with delivery in 2023. Going forward, Corvus will expand the container range to include other products from the company`s battery portfolio.