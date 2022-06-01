Cory Orders 11 Barges from Harland & Wolff

Harland & Wolff said Wednesday it had won an initial contract worth around £8.5 million (around $10,7 million) with Cory for the fabrication of eleven barges.

Cory, a UK-based waste management and recycling company, will use the barges to transport London’s recyclable and non-recyclable waste on the River Thames.

Harland & Wolff will build the barges at its Belfast site, with first steel being cut within approximately eight weeks’ time.

The program schedule allows for four barges to be built in tandem, with the entire build program ending around mid-2023.

Fully fabricated barges will be sequentially delivered to Cory on the River Thames.

Harland & Wolff, Group CEO John Wood, said: “With this material contract, we shall be opening up our vast undercover fabrication halls in Belfast and making optimal use of our new robotic welding panel line."

“This contract gives us the opportunity to optimize our production flows in readiness for other fabrication programs in our pipeline and it demonstrates the variety of fabrication work that our facilities are ideally placed to execute upon.

“I am delighted to have secured this contract with our new client, Cory Group, and look forward to working very closely with them to deliver on their new barge investment program going forward.”