Marine Link
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
SUBSCRIBE

COSCO Halts Shipping to Israel

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 7, 2024

© aerial-drone / Adobe Stock

© aerial-drone / Adobe Stock

Chinese shipping firm COSCO has suspended shipping to Israel, Israeli financial news website Globes reported on Sunday.

The report, which did not include details behind the decision, came as shipping lanes in the Red Sea have been disrupted by attacks carried out by Iranian-backed Houthi militants in Yemen.

COSCO offices in Israel declined comment. Israeli port officials said they were checking the report.


(Reuters - Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch and Steven Scheer; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

New Cutters Can’t Arrive Soon Enough

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week