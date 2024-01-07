COSCO Halts Shipping to Israel

Chinese shipping firm COSCO has suspended shipping to Israel, Israeli financial news website Globes reported on Sunday.

The report, which did not include details behind the decision, came as shipping lanes in the Red Sea have been disrupted by attacks carried out by Iranian-backed Houthi militants in Yemen.

COSCO offices in Israel declined comment. Israeli port officials said they were checking the report.





(Reuters - Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch and Steven Scheer; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)