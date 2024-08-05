Marine Link
COSCO and Wallem Group Forge Strategic Maritime Partnership

August 5, 2024

(Credit: Wallem Group)

Maritime solutions provider Wallem Group and China’s COSCO Shipping Seafarer Management Company have entered into strategic cooperation to enhance their collaboration in maritime industry.

The partnership underscores both companies’ commitment to innovation and sustainability in the maritime industry, aiming to set new benchmarks in ship management and crew services.

 “We are honored to partner with COSCO Shipping Seafarer Management Company to work together towards common goals on green, low-carbon, and intelligent shipping, and to leverage respective strengths to further integrate resources and jointly enhance competitiveness in ship management,” said John Rowley, CEO of Wallem Group.

“The agreement with Wallem Group is a significant move for COSCO Shipping Seafarer Management Company which expands cooperation with a leading global third-party ship management company, as part of COSCO’s strategy to continuously deepen reform and accelerate enhancements in productivity,” added Han Chao, Chairman and Party Secretary of COSCO Shipping Seafarer Management Company.

