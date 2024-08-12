COTECMAR, Damen Join Forces for Construction of Frigate for Colombian Navy

Damen and COTECMAR have signed the contract for technical support and the supply of components for the construction of the first frigate to be built in Colombia.

COTECMAR, short for the Corporación de Ciencia y Tecnología para el Desarrollo de la Industria Naval, Marítima y Fluvial, will be in charge of the construction, based on Damen’s SIGMA 10514 model.

The ship, Plataforma Estratégica de Superficie (PES - Strategic Surface Platform), will have a length of 107.5 meters and a beam of 14.02 meters.

After Mexico and Brazil, Colombia will be the third country in Latin America that is able to build these types of complex naval vessels under license at its own shipyards.