Cox Marine Inks Expansion Deal with UAE Partner Gulf Yachts

Diesel outboard engine manufacturer Cox Marine announced an expanded contract with UAE partner Gulf Yachts to cover additional regions as exclusive distributor.

Gulf Yachts is increasing its territories beyond Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Lebanon to also distribute in UAE and Bahrain, and the new deal confirms the Doha-based company as the largest distributor of the CXO300 diesel outboard in terms of volume of sales.

Appointed by Cox Marine in 2020, Gulf Yachts has a growing order book and is also hiring a team of technicians and a sales team to support the Cox operation in the region.

Ghassan Al Binali, CEO, Gulf Yachts, said, “We are delighted that Gulf Yachts has signed a strategic alliance with Cox Marine as an exclusive distributor for Cox engines in the UAE and Bahrain, in addition to Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Lebanon. The Cox outboard diesel engine is successfully proving its superior performance, reliability and safety in the Arabian Gulf waters. We highly value the partnership with Cox Marine and the trust and confidence placed in us. This strengthened cooperation will enhance our regional recognition and create significant value, and is an extremely rewarding partnership for our clients.”

In the past 12 years, Gulf Yachts has grown to become one of the largest marine companies in the Gulf region. It offers a range of products, spare parts and services for customers in the leisure, superyacht, commercial and government sectors. Services include management, maintenance and brokerage and all arrangements for boat registration, insurance and crew recruitment. In addition to Cox Marine, Gulf Yachts is the dealership for brands such as Gulf Craft (UAE), Princess Yachts (UK), Cranchi Yachts (Italy), Titan Boats (Canada), Bayliner (USA) and Quick Silver (USA).

Hugh Hudleston, Head of Sales at Cox Marine, said, “With a strong order book, we are confident that Gulf Yachts is ideally placed to support Cox Marine across its territories with a larger team of technicians and sales staff. Our aim is to introduce the benefits of the CXO300 to more OEMs and customers throughout the world, and it is important to recognize the work of valued partners such as Gulf Yachts in achieving our business goals.”

Gavin Wesson, Chief Executive Office at Cox Marine, added, “Gulf Yachts has strengthened its commitment to provide customers with the highest levels of service and support, combining this with a solid investment in Abu Dhabi, with new headquarters, units and parts warehouse, and Dubai, with new office and workshop. This growth will allow Gulf Yachts to enter the market, offering turnkey solutions helping customers to get the most out of their COX outboard throughout its operating life.”

Designed for both commercial and recreational use, the CXO300 diesel outboard is a new generation of diesel technology. With up to 30% fuel savings, producing 30% less CO2 emissions, and with 479 lb. ft torque, the diesel outboard is eco-friendly propulsion option built for maximum speed, according to the manufacturer. Supported by a network of 30 distributors covering over 100 territories, the CXO300 outboard engine is currently available to order across the globe.