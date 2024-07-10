Cox Marine 350 V8 Diesel Outboard Achieves EPA Tier III

Cox Marine announced the new 350 V8, a 350hp variant of its V8 diesel outboard architecture has achieved EPA Tier III approval for commercial and recreational applications, clearing way for the British diesel outboard manufacturer to open its order book in anticipation of production commencing in August.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is tasked with safeguarding human health and the environment. Adhering to their evolving emissions standards, Cox Marine's 350 V8 diesel outboard meets the stringent requirements necessary for this mandatory approval.

Gavin Wesson, CEO of Cox Marine, said, “Achieving EPA Tier III recognition is a major step forward that gives us the green light to start production and take orders for this highly anticipated engine. The 350 V8 is a game-changer for the marine industry, offering unmatched fuel efficiency, power, safety, and optimal weight and efficiently powers high-displacement vessels across both recreational and commercial sectors.”

Unveiled in February, the 350 V8 is the latest addition to Cox Marine’s diesel outboards lineup, introduced as an evolution of the company's 300hp twin turbo V8, launched in 2018.

Adam Gurr, Product Portfolio Director at Cox Marine, said, “The V8 marked the dawn of a new era in outboard technology, offering a unique propulsion solution designed specifically for the marine industry. The 350 V8 showcases the potential of this platform with its advanced capabilities, setting a new standard for marine propulsion.”