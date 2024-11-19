Coxon Named CEO at American Commercial Barge Line

American Commercial Barge Line (ACBL) named Peter Coxon as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Coxon brings more than 40 years of maritime industry experience to ACBL as both an operator and customer. Most recently, he served as CEO of Rand Logistics, leading a successful turnaround, driving improved performance and synergies following Rand’s acquisition of American Steamship Company.

Coxon joined the ACBL Board of Directors earlier this year, bringing decades of experience leading multiple businesses and corporate functions in marine logistics and vessel construction, energy marketing and logistics, renewable fuels, refining and marketing. His hands-on leadership style and industry expertise align perfectly with ACBL’s commitment to providing efficient, reliable, and innovative marine transportation solutions.

“We believe there is an incredible opportunity ahead for ACBL, and we’re excited to have Peter on board to help the company take full advantage,” said Al Stanley, Chairman of the ACBL Board of Directors. “The Board is confident that Peter will provide the leadership needed as we take the important next step in our journey forward.”

Stanley added, “Our heartfelt gratitude goes to Mike Ellis for his leadership over the past four years. Mike guided ACBL through a pivotal chapter of transformation, building a strong foundation for the future. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Coxon will also leverage his long career experience, including senior leadership roles at organizations such as SEACOR Holdings Inc., the Atlantic Richfield Company (ARCO), and Par Petroleum (now Par Pacific, NYSE: PARR). Before his private sector career, Peter served nine years as a commissioned officer in the United States Coast Guard and four in the Coast Guard Reserve.

Coxon holds two master’s degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and an MBA from the University of Southern California. He is a graduate of the United States Coast Guard Academy.



