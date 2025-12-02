Fincantieri Inks Supply-Chain and Production Model Deals with Italian Unions

Fincantieri has signed a memorandum of understanding with Italy’s metalworker unions to establish a new framework governing its production model and supply-chain contracting system, marking the conclusion of a process launched at the beginning of 2025.

The agreement was signed with national representatives of FIM, FIOM and UILM and the union coordination executive. It aims to modernize procurement and strengthen workplace protections as the shipbuilder expands recruitment and accelerates technological innovation across its operations.

The framework consolidates rules designed to simplify subcontracting processes, tighten compliance checks and enhance oversight of suppliers. It builds on existing agreements involving ASSE.CO., the Ministry of the Interior and the Guardia di Finanza.

The memorandum also reinforces measures for social integration, including cultural mediation and Italian language courses for contracted workers. It integrates initiatives under Fincantieri’s safety enhancement plan, which was introduced to improve health and safety conditions across yards.

A key component of the agreement is a strengthened participatory model of industrial relations, including the creation of a national commission for production systems and contracting, alongside more structured dialogue at site level. The aim is to monitor the evolution of the production model and prevent employment disruptions while supporting continuity of work across the supply chain.

The agreement seeks to align Fincantieri’s production development with improvements in labour conditions while strengthening oversight of contracting practices in Italy’s largest shipbuilding group.

“The signing of this Protocol constitutes a fundamental step in the growth path of our supply chain, because it represents a shared vision that puts at the centre the quality of work, safety, legality and the enhancement of people.

“The agreement, the result of constructive dialogue with the trade unions, allows us to face the challenges of our production model with even greater solidity and transparency, accompanying industrial evolution with innovative tools and joint management. It is a concrete commitment to a more qualified, safer and more sustainable contracting system,” said Luciano Sale, Fincantieri’s director of human resources and real estate.