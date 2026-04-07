CPC Oil Exports via Black Sea Stable After Attack Reports

Kazakhstan's energy ministry said on Tuesday that oil shipments via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium were stable after Russia's military accused Ukraine of damaging loading facilities belonging to the group in the Black Sea.

Russia's Defence Ministry said on Monday that Ukraine had attacked facilities at the maritime transhipment complex in the port of Novorossiysk overnight, damaging a mooring point for the CPC and igniting fires at four oil product reservoirs.

"The work of our oil sector is stable and CPC exports continue to be stable," Sungat Yesimkhanov, Kazakhstan's deputy energy minister, told reporters.

The CPC terminal, located to the south-west of Novorossiysk, handles 80% of Kazakhstan's crude exports. Supply volumes via the Tengiz-Novorosiysk pipeline rose last year to 70.5 million metric tons - or 1.53 million barrels per day - from 63 million tons in 2024.

CPC shareholders include U.S. majors Chevron and Exxon Mobil.

Ukraine has not responded to a Reuters request for comment on the attack to CPC facilities. Its military said separately on Monday that its drones had attacked oil loading infrastructure at Sheskharis, about 15 km (9 miles) from the CPC terminal.

The CPC had to temporarily halt it operations for a few days last year after Ukraine attacked its facilities at the end of November, effectively destroying one of three floating moorings.





(Reuters - Reporting by Tamara Vaal; Writing by Anastasia Teterevleva and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge, Andrew Osborn, Bernadette Baum and Edwina Gibbs)