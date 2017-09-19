ICS Names Cresswell Marine Committee Chairman
“The Marine Committee is very much the engine room of ICS, overseeing the work of the many ICS technical committees and the development of policy positions which we represent at IMO meetings, on behalf of the global industry as represented by our member national shipowner associations” said ICS Secretary General, Peter Hinchliffe. “We are very fortunate to have signed up Martin as Marine Committee Chairman with his tremendous experience of commercial ship operations and his understanding of the great importance of ensuring that regulators make sensible and practical decisions, as part of our collective effort to further improve maritime safety and the industry’s environmental performance.”