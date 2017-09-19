Marine Link
ICS Names Cresswell Marine Committee Chairman

September 19, 2017

Martin Cresswell (Photo: ICS)

The Board of Directors of the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) has appointed Martin Cresswell, Technical Director of the Hong Kong Shipowners Association, as the new Chairman of the ICS Marine Committee.  
 
He succeeds Peter Bond (Cyprus Shipping Chamber) who recently stood down following four years of service as Chairman of ICS’s principal technical committee.
 
“The Marine Committee is very much the engine room of ICS, overseeing the work of the many ICS technical committees and the development of policy positions which we represent at IMO meetings, on behalf of the global industry as represented by our member national shipowner associations” said ICS Secretary General, Peter Hinchliffe.  “We are very fortunate to have signed up Martin as Marine Committee Chairman with his tremendous experience of commercial ship operations and his understanding of the great importance of ensuring that regulators make sensible and practical decisions, as part of our collective effort to further improve maritime safety and the industry’s environmental performance.”
