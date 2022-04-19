Crew Member Killed in Containership Fire off the Philippines

One crew member was killed and three more have been reported injured in a containership fire off the Philippines.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said it responded to a fire aboard the Philippines-flagged General Romulo anchored off Talisay City, Cebu on Sunday.

Nineteen of the ship's 20 crew members have been rescued by the Coast Guard, and three of those crew members are being treated for burns. The Coast Guard said it was unable to retrieve the body of the deceased seafarer on board "due to the magnitude of fire prevailing on the vessel".

According to initial reports from the Coast Guard, the blaze is believed to be caused by a pipe explosion on board the 1997-built vessel.