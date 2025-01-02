Marine Link
Crew Member Missing from Rio Tinto’s Bulk Carrier Heading to Australia

January 2, 2025

© woodpencil / Adobe Stock

Mining company Rio Tinto has reported that a deck fitter on board its bulk carrier RTM Zheng He, travelling from China to Western Australia, went missing.

A deck fitter, named Gel Aguaviva, was reported missing on December 26, 2024.

Rio Tinto said an extensive and ongoing search and rescue operation has been conducted over the past seven days, with the company working in collaboration with RTM Zheng He ship and crew manager, Anglo Eastern, and relevant authorities.

The Philippine Coast Guard is leading the search and rescue operation.

"Our thoughts are with Gel's family, friends and colleagues, and we stand with everyone affected by this distressing situation. We are focused on offering all possible support during this difficult time.

“We would like to thank everyone involved in the search for their tireless efforts,” said Jakob Stausholm, Rio Tinto Chief Executive.

RTM Zheng He was in international waters near the Philippines when Aguaviva was reported missing.

Rio Tinto noted it is co-operating fully with relevant authorities and the ship’s manager on investigations into the incident, as well as conducting its own investigations.

