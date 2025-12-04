Crew Training Shortfall is Constraining Battery Uptake

CIMAC and the Maritime Battery Forum have published the second paper on the environmental impact of batteries in deep-sea shipping concluding that the transition to battery-powered deep-sea vessels is no longer constrained primarily by technical or regulatory limitations but rather by the human and organizational readiness.

Class societies, flag states, and international standards organizations have all developed rules and guidelines that sufficiently address the technical and safety requirements for implementing battery systems on ocean-going vessels.

However, only a limited number of authorities, specifically the European Maritime Safety Agency and the Norwegian Maritime Authority, currently include structured guidance on crew training related to battery operations.

The IMO has not yet formalized specific training standards for battery-powered ships, although early steps are being taken to develop interim guidelines for alternative fuels and new technologies.

The report recommends:

Regulators and policy makers

• Develop harmonized international training standards under the IMO framework that address the competencies required for crew working on ships equipped with large-scale battery systems.

• Incorporate operational and training requirements explicitly into existing regulatory instruments and class rules to ensure uniform implementation across all jurisdictions.

• Encourage collaboration between flag states, class societies, and industry bodies to align national guidelines with international standards and promote mutual recognition of certification.

Ship owners and operators

• Establish structured training programs combining both general theoretical education on battery technologies and system-specific practical training, ideally delivered in cooperation with equipment suppliers and battery system integrators.

• Implement continuous learning and re-certification schemes to ensure that crews remain proficient as technologies and safety protocols evolve.

• Promote a safety culture that includes regular drills, scenario-based exercises, and familiarization with emergency procedures related to battery hazards such as fire, gas release, and thermal runaway.

Equipment suppliers, integrators and shipyards

• Provide comprehensive operational manuals and training packages tailored to the specific system configuration and integrated ship design.

• Collaborate with shipowners and educational institutions to ensure that training materials are consistent, standardized, and meet both regulatory and operational needs.

• Design user-friendly systems with clear human-machine interfaces and intuitive monitoring tools to reduce operational complexity and minimize the potential for human error.

Maritime education and training institutions

• Update curricula to include knowledge areas related to maritime energy storage systems, battery management, and related safety procedures.

• Engage with industry stakeholders to ensure that training programs reflect current technologies and operational realities.

• Develop certification pathways in alignment with forthcoming IMO guidelines and national regulations to prepare seafarers for the energy transition in deep-sea shipping.



