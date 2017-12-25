Marine Link
MOL LNG Carrier Saves Crewmember from Wrecked Fishing Boat

December 25, 2017

Scene of rescue operation. Photo: MOL

 Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has announced that on December 16, its operated LNG carrier, the ESSHU MARU, rescued a crewmember from a fishing boat that wrecked in the North Pacific Ocean.

 
Early in the morning of December 16 (in local time), the ESSHU MARU, while underway in the North Pacific Ocean toward Pyeongtaek, South Korea, via the Panama Canal, received a request for rescue assistance from the United States Maritime Rescue Coordination Center, and rushed to the scene. 
 
At 11:30 on the same day, she safely rescued a crewmember from the wrecked fishing boat. (North latitude 12°59', West longitude 113°17')
 
At 07:22 on December 22, the vessel handed over the survivor to the United States Coast Guard off Oahu, Hawaii.
 
