Croatian Ship Owner Picks Marlink for Maritime Connectivity Upgrade

Croatia-based bulk carrier and tanker owner Alpha Adriatic has selected Marlink to provide LEO internet solution with cyber security tools for its fleet.

Alpha Adriatic will benefit from Sealink NextGen’s combination of VSAT and LEO internet, together with robust back-up and Marlink’s Advanced Threat Detection, Unified Threat Management and Endpoint Detection cyber tools.

Marlink will upgrade the hybrid network solution onboard, integrating Starlink to enhance options available for business applications and improving connectivity available to crews.

Headquartered in Pula, Croatia, and listed on the Zagreb Stock Exchange, Alpha Adriatic operates in the dry bulk and tanker sectors, offering full ship management services to third parties.

The group holds ownership interests in one oil/chemical tanker and three bulk carriers, while also providing third-party ship management services for an additional bulk carrier and three oil/chemical tankers.

“Alpha Adriatic is committed to being a modern and innovative company, focused on the high-quality growth of its fleet and the enhancement of services provided to our partners and clients.

“We rely on the extensive knowledge, experience, and adaptability of our teams both onboard and ashore to ensure safe, efficient, and sustainable operations,” said Vojko Braut, Technical Director at Alpha Adriatic.

“Marlink added to its cyber capabilities in 2024 with the acquisition of Croatia’s Diverto and then Port-IT, to enhance the breadth of cyber solutions available to remote maritime users. By combining this expertise with a hybrid network solution we can deliver smarter vessel operations to Alpha Adriatic,” said Tore Morten Olsen, President, Maritime, Marlink.