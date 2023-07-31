Crowley Charters Tug to Serve Los Angeles, Long Beach

Crowley has entered into its fourth long-term charter for its newest Tier IV ship assist tug, Artemis, with Brusco Tug & Barge.

The 77-foot tug will deliver 7,000 horsepower with a bollard pull of 96 tons using two Caterpillar Marine 3516 Tier IV-compliant engines, meeting U.S. Environmental Protection Agency emission standards. Artemis will also feature advanced technology to enhance maneuverability and provide operators with remote monitoring of its performance, making it highly efficient and versatile for various operations.

“Artemis will not only offer the most power for its size like its sister vessel Athena; it showcases our dedication to providing environmentally efficient services while maintaining the highest standards of performance and reliability,” said Paul Manzi, vice president, Crowley Shipping. “We are grateful to continue collaborating with Brusco Tug & Barge and Diversified Marine to bring new vessels that advance the industry’s capabilities.”

Following its Tier IV sister vessels built by Diversified Marine – Athena, Apollo and Hercules – Artemis will join Crowley’s established ship assist and escort fleet later this year and is expected to serve the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

“We are proud of our Hercules Class tugs and pleased to continue our partnership with Crowley and Brusco Tug & Barge,” said Frank Manning, president, Diversified Marine. “This will be the sixth DMI-built tug in Crowley’s fleet and the 11th we have built for Brusco. Our company is based on relationships, and we are very thankful for the relationship we have with these forward-thinking operators.”