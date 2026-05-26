Crowley Mariners Aboard Stena Immaculate Tanker Honored with Gallant Ship Award

Crowley mariners who served aboard the U.S.-flagged tanker Stena Immaculate were honored with the U.S. Maritime Administration’s (MARAD) Gallant Ship Award during the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Maritime Day observance in Washington, D.C. The award, one of the maritime industry’s highest distinctions, recognizes the 23-member crew’s extraordinary professionalism, courage and commitment to safety.

The award recognizes the crew’s actions during a March 10, 2025 collision in the North Sea, when the anchored vessel was struck by an oncoming ship off the coast of Hull, United Kingdom. Despite significant danger, the crew responded with discipline and coordination, ensuring their safe evacuation without serious injury and helping prevent more severe damage to the vessel, its cargo and the environment.

“This honor for the crew of the Stena Immaculate underscores the essential role that U.S. mariners play in safely sustaining supply chains and supporting national defense at home and abroad,” said James C. Fowler, executive vice president and division president, Shipping & Logistics at Crowley, who spoke at the May 22 event. “The bravery and immediate response of these 23 professional mariners saved lives and prevented catastrophic damage to the environment. Their extreme courage and professionalism embodied the highest ideals of U.S. maritime.”

At the time of the incident, the tanker was managed by Crowley through its joint venture with Stena Bulk AB. It was transporting jet fuel under charter to the U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command and operating in MARAD’s Tanker Security Program.

Established in 1944, the Gallant Ship Award recognizes ships and crews for outstanding bravery and seamanship during emergencies at sea. It is given in times of unique achievement, the last time in 2019.