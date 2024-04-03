Crowley Unveils New LNG-fueled Containerships

Eric Haun is editor of Marine News. He has covered the commercial maritime and...

U.S. shipping company Crowley has shared first renderings and the names of its four new dual fuel liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered containerships: Quetzal, Copan, Tiscapa and Torogoz.

The 1,400 TEU vessels were ordered in 2022 by Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) for scheduled delivery from South Korea’s Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in 2025.

EPS will charter the ships out to Crowley, who will deploy them on its U.S.-Central America trade connecting U.S. markets to Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador. Each ship will feature 300 refrigerated unit plugs.

The four Avance-class ships are named after national birds, archaeological sites and lakes in Central America, Crowley said on social media.

The newbuilds will feature ME-GI engines from MAN Energy Solutions that are capable running on cleaner burning LNG to slash greenhouse gas emissions such as sulfur oxide, carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxide while eliminating particulate matter. The engines are also said to reduce methane slippage to negligible levels.