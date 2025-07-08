Crowley Vessels Awarded for Commitment to Safety

The Chamber of Shipping of America has recognized 57 Crowley-owned or -managed vessels with its Jones F. Devlin Safety Awards, honoring the achievements and hard work of crews that together completed a total of 478 years without a lost time injury.

The Jones F. Devlin Safety Award honors the commitment of people and companies responsible for long-term operational safety, recognizing vessels that have operated for at least two consecutive years without a crew member losing time due to injury. Awarded vessels serve across the globe, including tugs, barges, commercial container ships and tank vessels, including articulated tug-barges and government-managed vessels.

At the same ceremony, the crew of tug Guard, a Crowley-owned vessel, and the Potomac Express, a Crowley-managed container ship, were also recognized with the Ship Safety Achievement Award for their bravery in performing feats of safety.

Also honored with the Devlin Safety Awards for 53 accumulated accident-free years were seven Fairwater-owned or -operated vessels. Fairwater, established in 2024, is an independent U.S. company jointly and equally owned by Crowley and SEACOR, which integrated the companies’ petroleum and chemical transportation vessels, capabilities and personnel to offer U.S. Jones Act shipping solutions.