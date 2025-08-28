Crowley-Managed CS Anthem Joins Tanker Security Program

Crowley Stena Marine Solutions, the joint venture between Crowley and Stena Bulk, has received approval from the U.S. Maritime Administration (MARAD) to operate the CS Anthem tanker under the Tanker Security Program.

The CS Anthem, a U.S.-flagged, 49,990-metric-ton, medium-range tanker, is crewed and managed by Crowley under a bareboat charter through the joint venture. The vessel joins Crowley-managed tankers Stena Imperative and Stena Impeccable in the Tanker Security Program, replacing the Stena Immaculate.

Through the program, CS Anthem and its crew will support MARAD’s mission to ensure fuel transport readiness for the U.S. Department of Defense, while advancing the nation’s strategic sealift capabilities.

“The addition of the CS Anthem demonstrates our commitment to strengthening U.S. maritime security and providing reliable, U.S.-crewed tanker capacity in support of national defense,” said Tucker Gilliam, vice president of fleet operations for Crowley Shipping. “Together with Stena Bulk, we are proud to continue advancing solutions that serve both commercial and government energy transportation needs.”

The Crowley Stena Marine Solutions joint venture combines Crowley’s leadership in U.S. flag operations and crewing with Stena Bulk’s global tanker expertise.



