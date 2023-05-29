Cruise Ship Balcony Fire Extinguished

Thousands of cruise passengers were mustered to lifeboat stations at around 0300 on May 28 after a fire broke out on the Pacific Adventure.

The vessel was sailing off Australia’s New South Wales coast at the time.

In an official statement, P&O Cruises Australia said “A fire on a balcony was detected and extinguished in the early hours of Sunday morning on board Pacific Adventure. This fire activated our emergency response procedures including a full muster of guests and crew and we thank everyone on board for their cooperation.

“No one was injured and the fire damage was contained to one room and balcony. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.”

The ship is scheduled to return to Sydney on Tuesday.



