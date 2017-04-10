Marine Link
Monday, April 10, 2017

Heavy Lift: Cryogenic Heat Exchanger Installed

April 10, 2017

  • Photo: Mammoet
  • Photo: Mammoet
  • Photo: Mammoet
  • Photo: Mammoet Photo: Mammoet
  • Photo: Mammoet Photo: Mammoet
  • Photo: Mammoet Photo: Mammoet

The second of three planned Main Cryogenic Heat Exchanger (MCHE) installations at a large liquefaction project in southwest Louisiana marked a milestone for the U.S. Gulf Coast project.

 
Heavy lift and transportation services provider Mammoet used 40 axle-lines of Self-Propelled Modular Transporters (SPMTs) to transport the equipment to the installation site. The lift of the MCHE, which is 150 feet long, 16 feet in diameter and weighs a total of 576,000 lbs. (262 metric tons), was a tandem lift utilizing a Terex-Demag CC-2800 crawler crane as the main crane and a Liebherr LR-1300sx crawler crane on the tail.
