Wednesday, October 4, 2017

Diana Shipping TC Contract for Crystalia With Glencore

October 3, 2017

M/V Crystalia. Photo: Diana Shipping Inc.

 Diana Shipping  announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Glencore Agriculture B.V., Rotterdam, for one of its Ice Class Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Crystalia. 

 
The gross charter rate is US$11,100 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period of minimum 12 months to about 15 months. 
 
The charter is expected to commence later today. The m/v Crystalia is currently chartered, as previously announced, to SwissMarine Services S.A., Geneva, at a gross charter rate of US$6,250 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties.
 
The “Crystalia” is a 77,525 dwt Ice Class Panamax dry bulk vessel built in 2014.
 
This employment is anticipated to generate approximately US$4.0 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.
 
Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet currently consists of 51 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 14 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 23 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet is approximately 5.9 million dwt with a weighted average age of 8.18 years. 
 
