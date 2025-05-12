CSI Americas Announces Conference Program for 2025

May, Brighton - Cruise Ship Interiors Design Expo Americas (CSI Americas) has released its schedule of content for 2025. Speakers from brands including Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, MSC Cruises, AIDA Cruises, The Ritz Carlton Yacht Collection and more will join their peers to discuss the latest and forthcoming developments in the vibrant cruise ship interiors industry.

The conference, accredited by the IDCEC will take place 3 - 4 June at the Miami Beach Convention Center, co-located with Hotel & Resort Design South and Cruise Xperience Innovation Summit.

The cruise ship industry appears to be split in two by recent size trends, with new hotel brands venturing into the cruise industry with sleek, small-but-perfectly-formed yacht-like cruise vessels while established cruise brands float out gigantic, family-friendly mega ships. Day one conference session, Does size matter? explores the customer trends driving these decisions, questions surrounding ROI and more. Other crucial topics explored during the schedule of content include controlling waste in refurbishment, cross-discipline design insights and future proofing. Conference titles includeDelivering the brand: Aligning refurbishment and newbuild andShared horizons: Thinking across hospitality design disciplines.

The schedule of content will feature a guest session by Sustainable Design Summit, titled Reducing the mid-life waste crisis. This session continues the conversation on how to reduce waste in refurbishments, developing from previous Sustainable Design Summit working groups. Speakers, including Bruce Goff, IHG Hotels & Resorts and Marc Spingler, AIDA Cruises, will provide recent updates on circularity projects, sharing their experiences and insights into the ‘how’ when it comes to circularity – and demonstrating the all-important ‘why’ which backs the business case.

In addition to the panel discussions taking place, visitors are invited to attend intimate conversations with design minds from leading cruise brands, procurement companies, and design studios. These hybrid networking and content sessions will lift the curtain on brand practices, procurement processes and how they are evolving their identity. Upcoming sessions include the CSI+ In conversation with The Ritz Carlton Yacht Collection, Meet the Brand Q&A with The Parker Company, and the 305 Design Break, spotlighting five Miami-based design studios, offering insight into their inspiring work across their specialized sectors: hotel, cruise, retail, and restaurant design.

Visit the website to register for your free pass to attend CSI Americas: https://cruiseshipinteriors-expo.com/





