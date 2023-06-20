Marine Link
CSSC and DNV Open Joint Innovation Centre in Shanghai

June 20, 2023

CSSC’s Vice President Sheng Jigang (third from left) and DNV Maritime CEO Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen (third from right) unveiling the new Centre.

DNV and China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) have established a Future Ship Joint Innovation Center in Shanghai.

The Center will allow both companies to cooperate on ship and offshore field technical innovation. The Center will set up three joint work groups on decarbonization, digital twin/digital ship, and smart shipping, focusing on developing future-proofed vessel holistic solutions.

The Center will be established and operated by SDARI and DNV China following the Strategic Cooperation Agreement Framework signed by CSSC and DNV in 2019.

CSSC’s Vice President Sheng Jigang and DNV Maritime CEO Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen unveiled the new Center. At the same time, SDARI’s President Lv Zhiyong and DNV’s Senior Vice President and Regional Manager Norbert Kray signed the cooperation agreement.

