CTS-VMS Partnership Targets Maritime Industry Decarbonization

CTS Offshore and Marine (CTS) and Varuna Marine Services (VMS) have entered strategic partnership to offer vessel owners and operators an informed pathway for carbon emission management.

By combining their respective strengths, the two companies will provide a comprehensive suite of services to help the maritime industry navigate the complexities of decarbonization and comply with evolving regulations such as the EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) and FuelEU.

CTS brings expertise in fleet decarbonization, offering a wide range of solutions, while VMS complements CTS's offerings with its proficiency in EU ETS management, FuelEU compliance, and seamless data collection, cleaning, and verification through partnerships with IACS members.

"We are excited to partner with Varuna Marine Services to offer a comprehensive decarbonization solution for the maritime industry. By combining our expertise in fleet decarbonization with VMS's strengths in regulatory compliance and data-driven insights, we can provide our clients with a clear path to reducing their environmental impact and staying ahead of the curve in an evolving landscape,” said Rahul Ved, Technical Director of CTS.

"This strategic partnership with CTS Offshore and Marine represents a significant step forward in our mission to support the maritime industry's transition to a sustainable future.

"Together, we will empower vessel owners and operators with the tools, knowledge, and support they need to effectively manage their carbon emissions and thrive in a decarbonizing world,” added Sanjeev Wewerinke Singh, Managing Director of VMS.