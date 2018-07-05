Marine Link
Monday, July 9, 2018

Cudós Tapped to Lead Engineering and Construction for SENER

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

July 5, 2018

SENER appointed Jorge Sendagorta Cudós to be head of the Engineering and Construction area. Photo: Sener

SENER appointed Jorge Sendagorta Cudós to be head of the Engineering and Construction area. Photo: Sener

SENER  appointed Jorge Sendagorta Cudós to be head of the Engineering and Construction area. He was, until now, the country manager of SENER in Mexico.
 
SENER's Engineering and Construction area, which will be managed by Cudós, comprises three Business Units: Infrastructure and Transport; Renewables, Power, Oil & Gas; and Marine. It has branches in Algeria, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, South Korea, Chile, China, United Arab Emirates, Spain, USA, Morocco, Mexico, Portugal, UK, and South Africa.

Cudós joined SENER in October 2012 in the energy sector. He worked as Assistant Project Manager in the biomass plant for ENCE in Mérida (Spain). Later, he was the Project Manager for the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal in the Zeebrugge Port (Belgium). In 2015, he was appointed as SENER Country Manager in Mexico, one of SENER’s main offices in the area of Engineering and Construction, with nearly 500 employees. During its time in Mexico, SENER has undertaken several major projects, such as the Toluca – México City intercity train, Line 3 of the Guadalajara metro, the Empalme I and Agua Prieta I combined cycle plants, two cogeneration plants for CYDSA, the TG-8 Madero project at the Francisco I Madero refinery, and the Afranrent cogeneration plant for Cryoinfra, among others.

Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Jun 2018 - Green Marine Technology

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News