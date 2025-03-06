Cummins Methanol-Ready Engine Gets AIP

Cummins received Approval in Principle (AIP) from DNV for its methanol-ready QSK60 IMO II and IMO III engines, available in power ratings from 2000 to 2700 hp (1491 - 2013 kW). The approval validates Cummins' retrofittable methanol dual-fuel solution for the global marine market.



Cummins plans to launch the retrofit kits post-2028 to align with market demand and infrastructure readiness. Designed for diesel-electric systems, these kits can be integrated with battery technology to optimize efficiency and sustainability.



“Using a retrofittable solution dismisses the need for a major vessel overhaul and creates an immediate positive impact on carbon-emissions reduction," said Dawn Wehr, Cummins Executive Director – Strategy, Product Planning & Digital. "With our continual work on developing solutions for other alcohol fuels, including ethanol, we are committed to providing solutions that work for different operations and fuel infrastructure availabilities to ensure ease of adoption.”



The approval builds on Cummins' August 2023 announcement permitting the use of renewable diesel, such as hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), across its high-horsepower engine range. By leveraging renewable diesel in dual-fuel solutions, ship operators can make significant progress towards reducing carbon emissions.

Dawn Wehr, Executive Director – Strategy, Product Planning & Digital, Cummins.

Image Courtesy Cummins