Cummins X15 Marine Engine Earns New Class Approval

Cummins Inc. announced the new classification of its X15 marine engine that now meet safety standards for ABS, BV, RINA and DNV.

“Classification society certifications are integral to the safety of the commercial marine industry,” comments Eric Marini, Global Marine Product Planning and Management Leader. “As part of our continued investment in the marine market, the X15 is Typed Approved under the strictest validation test to meet the safety requirements from class societies. Our team is very proud to bring to market this newly classed X15 engine.”

The X15 classed engine will be in full production in late 2022. Initially released for the marine segment in late 2018, the X15 engine has been more than 15 years in the making within the industrial market. The X15 includes complete engine protection capabilities, fuel sensor, gear pressure, and temperature monitoring as well as digital start/stop functionality.

The engine offers a power range of 450 – 600 hp (336 – 447 kW), and weighs 3,800 lbs. Constant-speed auxiliary ratings are available at 50 hz or 60 hz with 507 hp (373 kW) with the option to pair with an alternator or Stamford AvK offering.