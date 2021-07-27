Cyber Attack: Force Majeure at Port Terminals in South Africa to be Lifted 'Soon'

South African freight logistic firm Transnet said on Tuesday the force majeure communicated by its port terminals to customers would be "lifted soon" after progress was made in restoring its IT systems following a cyber attack.

Transnet said terminals are berthing vessels as planned and are facilitating loading and discharge operations with the shipping lines.

"Some applications may continue to run slowly over the next few days, while monitoring continues. All operating systems will be brought back in a staggered manner, to minimize further risks and interruptions," Transnet said in a statement.

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)