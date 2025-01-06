Cyber Security in the Maritime Sector - What You Need to Know Now

The U.S. Coast Guard proposes to update its maritime security regulations by adding regulations specifically focused on establishing minimum cybersecurity requirements for U.S.-flagged vessels, Outer Continental Shelf facilities, and U.S. facilities subject to the Maritime Transportation Security Act of 2002 regulations. This proposed rule would help to address current and emerging cybersecurity threats in the marine transportation system. In this Maritime Matters: The Marinelink Podcast, we host a live panel discussion with five experts from the Coast Guard, classification, vessel owners and connectivity leaders to discuss what the rules may look like, as well as what work boat owners should do now to protect themselves, and the consequences not preparing.