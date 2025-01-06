Marine Link
Monday, January 20, 2025
SUBSCRIBE

Cyber Security in the Maritime Sector - What You Need to Know Now

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 6, 2025

The U.S. Coast Guard proposes to update its maritime security regulations by adding regulations specifically focused on establishing minimum cybersecurity requirements for U.S.-flagged vessels, Outer Continental Shelf facilities, and U.S. facilities subject to the Maritime Transportation Security Act of 2002 regulations. This proposed rule would help to address current and emerging cybersecurity threats in the marine transportation system. In this Maritime Matters: The Marinelink Podcast, we host a live panel discussion with five experts from the Coast Guard, classification, vessel owners and connectivity leaders to discuss what the rules may look like, as well as what work boat owners should do now to protect themselves, and the consequences not preparing.

The orderbook for U.S. dredgers is about $3B, and according to DCA CEO Bill Doyle, the incoming political administration could help this niche maritime sector continue its bull run.
Read the Magazine

Solving Heat Issues in Ship Energy-System Flow – a Vital Part of the Decarbonization Mix

Cyber Security in the Maritime Sector - What You Need to Know Now

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week