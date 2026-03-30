Cyprus Officially Recommends ICS International Medical Guide for Seafarers and Fishers

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) announced that Cyprus officially recommended the ICS International Medical Guide for Seafarers and Fishers for use on board vessels under its flag.

The Republic of Cyprus Deputy Shipping Ministry has issued a circular to its fleet recommending the comprehensive medical guide, joining an expanding list of leading flag states that recognize the guide's value in protecting seafarer and fisher health and safety. In addition to recommending inclusion of the guide in the list of publications to be on board Cyprus flagged ships, the circular further recommends that all approved training establishments incorporate the ICS guide into STCW medical courses.

Cyprus now stands alongside the Panama Maritime Authority, Republic of the Marshall Islands Registry, and The Bahamas Maritime Authority in endorsing this maritime medical resource.

This endorsement comes at a particularly significant time, as amendments to the International Labour Organization Maritime Labour Convention (ILO MLC) agreed this past May will reference the ICS International Medical Guide for Seafarers and Fishers. These amendments, which will come into effect in December 2027, further cement the guide's status as a recognized international standard for maritime medical care.

The International Medical Guide for Seafarers and Fishers is an up-to-date, comprehensive and practical medical resource designed specifically for use on board all ships and fishing vessels worldwide. The guide addresses the unique challenges of providing medical care in the maritime environment, where in-person professional medical assistance may be days away.

The recommendation from Cyprus marks a significant milestone in the international adoption of standardized medical guidance for the maritime sector. With Cyprus managing one of the world's largest merchant fleets, this endorsement is expected to increase uptake of the guide across European shipping operations.

Ship operators and maritime companies are encouraged to consider adding the ICS International Medical Guide for Seafarers and Fishers to their mandatory carriage requirements, enhancing their medical preparedness and demonstrating commitment to crew welfare.