Czechia Offers Limited Oil to Slovakia After Ukraine Pipeline Attack

The Czech Republic is offering small volumes of oil to Slovakia through an eastward flow of the Druzhba pipeline after westward flows from Ukraine were stopped after an attack on the pipeline last month, Czech Economy Minister Karel Havlicek said on Tuesday.

The Czechs stopped using Russian supplies via Druzhba last year after expanding an alternative route, and have mentioned reversing the flow of the Czech section of the pipeline to Slovakia as a theoretical possibility.

Havlicek told Reuters a "certain small amount" could be delivered to Slovakia right away, but larger amounts would require technical adjustments, which he said he had discussed with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

"We are prepared to immediately start preparations of technical and investment measures, and supply (larger volumes) in the horizon of one year," Havlicek said in a text message.

Slovakia and Hungary have kept buying Russian energy after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but oil flows via the Druzhba through Ukraine have been halted since January 27 due to what Ukraine said was Russian attack that hit the pipeline infrastructure.

Hungary and Slovakia have asked Croatia to allow Russian seaborne oil to be shipped via its port and pipeline, which Slovak and Hungarian refineries have used to a limited extent for alternative supplies.

Croatia said on Tuesday it could raise deliveries, but it should not be Russian oil.

(Reuters)