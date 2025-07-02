C-Zero Maritime to Integrate Wilhelmsen Port Services' Emissions Data Tool

C-Zero Maritime, sustainability solutions provider, has formalized a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Wilhelmsen Port Services to integrate key emissions visibility technologies into its services.

Wilhelmsen Port Services is a global provider of port services, offering solutions like Platform 13 to enhance efficiency and performance across the port value chain.

Signed at Nor-Shipping 2025 in Oslo, the MOU will allow C-Zero Maritime to integrate Wilhelmsen Port Services’ Platform 13 technology into its product offering. This will allow customers to readily access port data to ensure decarbonization efforts are executed more accurately and efficiently.

Platform 13 is a web application that enables customers to access the supply chain footprint and estimated Scope 3 emissions associated with the port calls. It provides valuable insights into costs and greenhouse gas emissions through increased transparency around supplier information, enhancing the understanding of environmental impact and performance.

The MOU will improve the quality and availability of emissions data across global port calls, providing C-Zero Maritime’s customers with clearer and more consistent insights and data, which will, in turn, better inform sustainability operations, ultimately resulting in more effective and impactful decarbonization strategies.