Damen Books Tug Order for Lithuanian Naval Force

Dutch shipbuilder Damen has signed a contract with the Lithuanian Defence Resources Agency under the Ministry of National Defence for the acquisition of a new ASD Tug 3010

The tug is to be delivered to the Naval Forces within nine months.

"By acquiring this harbour tug, Lithuania strengthens its position as a maritime nation and provides the necessary operational capabilities to the Navy,” said Laurynas Kasčiūnas, Lithuanian Minister of National Defence.

"The acquisition of the harbour tug will significantly contribute to the Lithuanian Navy's ability to perform various tasks. This includes a wide range of missions related to host nation support for visiting allied ships and reinforcement movement through the Port of Klaipėda, ensuring port security, and supporting the execution of tasks by the naval fleet and other units in the Navy. I

“It is noteworthy that the harbor tug will be the first newly built vessel to be included in the Naval Flotilla. Previous acquisition projects involved obtaining and modernizing vessels from NATO countries to suit the needs of the Lithuanian Navy,” added Admiral Giedrius Premeneckas, Commander of the Lithuanian Navy Rear.