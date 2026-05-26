Damen to Deliver Multi Cat 2712 to Protunus

On May 21, Damen Shipyards Group signed a contract with Protunus for the delivery of a Multi Cat (MuC) 2712. The vessel will strengthen the operational capabilities of Protunus and Pro Liquid and will support both in-house operations and international charter activities.

As a result of Damen's stock building program, the Mud 2712 was already under construction at the shipbuilder's vard in Gorinchem, the Netherlands, when the order was placed. Damen will deliver the Mud 2712, which will be named Protunus, in Q4 2026.

Protunus selected the vessel based on the versatility these vessels offer within the offshore and maritime support market. The Mud 2712 is designed for operations in unrestricted waters and is suited to a wide range of duties including anchor handling, dredge support, offshore support, towage, pushing, transport and hose handling. Protunus and Pro Liquid intend to deploy the vessel globally in support of offshore, salvage, terminal and liquid cargo related operations.

The vessel offers 32 tons of bollard pull, a spacious wheelhouse and comfortable accommodation. It features a 150 m deck area and deck store, two heavy-duty deck cranes and an anchor handling winch. A bow thruster provides increased maneuverability.

While the Mud 2712 is based on Damen's proven design, the vessel has been tailored with several options to meet Protunus' operational requirements. This includes enlarged accommodation facilities, a changing room, additional towing pins and a winch installation on the crane.

The Mud 2712 is also designed to be IMO Tier Ill-ready. In order to comply with the regulations, Protunus has opted to install a Damen Marine NOx Reduction System, a selective catalytic reduction system (SCR that reduces NOx emissions by 80%.