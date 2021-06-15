Damen Delivers Fast Crew Supplier for Allseas' Pioneering Spirit Vessel

Dutch Damen Shipyards Group has delivered a Fast Crew Supplier (FCS) 1605 to offshore installation firm Allseas to support its Pioneering Spirit vessel, the largest offshore construction vessel in the world.

The FCS 1605 vessel will perform fast crew and personnel transfers to and from the Pioneering Spirit. Damen secured the contract for the vessel, named Ricochet, on March 15.

"The delivery was fast as a result of Damen’s practice of building its vessels in series for stock. When Allseas placed its order with Damen, the FCS 1605 was already built. In order to prepare it for delivery, Damen has fitted the vessel with the latest in lightweight fender technology," Damen said.

Damen has also supplied Allseas with the cradles with which to live the vessel aboard the Pioneering Spirit, ensuring that she is able to operate wherever the larger vessel is undertaking a project.

Ricochet will replace two older vessels that currently perform its role. According to Damen, the vessel features waterjets that enable it to sail quickly – up to 30 knots – and to maneuver well at low speed. Pioneering Spirit removing DP3 Topsides at Morecambe Bay - Credit: Allseas

The FCS 1605 will join a Damen Pushy Cat 804, named Nutshell, already aboard the Pioneering Spirit. This vessel performs a number of duties in support of the vessel, including line handling.

Marius Huige Allseas’ head of technical services, said, “We needed a vessel with sufficient seats that could move at high speeds and yet be fuel-efficient. The lightweight aluminum design of the FCS 1650 takes care of this. What’s more, due to Damen having the vessel in stock, we were able to take delivery very quickly.”

Pioneering Spirit was designed in-house by Allseas for the installation and decommissioning of offshore structures. Capable of lifting platform topsides up to 48,000 tons and jackets up to 20,000 tons in a single piece, the twin-hulled vessel is 382 meters long and 124 meters wide.

Most recently, the vessel was involved in the removal of the former DP3 gas production topsides from Spirit Energy’s Morecambe Bay development in the East Irish Sea. Read more here.



