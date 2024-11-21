Damen Delivers Two Combi Freighters to Squtrixo

Damen Shipyards has delivered two Combi Freighter (CF) 5000 vessels to Squtrixo General Trading, with the third vessel CF 3850 in final stages of delivery.

During the maiden voyage of the two CF 5000 vessels, Damen is monitoring performance via its onboard IoT system, Damen Triton.

The system collects and analyses data from thousands of sensors located around the vessel. Based on ship design criteria and benchmark information, the data then provides valuable insight into maintenance requirements and vessel performance, amongst other things.

The CF 3850 has long been a popular vessel in Damen’s portfolio. In recent years, the shipbuilder has relaunched the design with improved efficiency, suitable for current and forthcoming emissions regulations.

The vessels feature hybrid propulsion arrangements, as well as the possibility to operate on bio-diesel, and are also prepared for installation of innovative technologies such as wind assisted propulsion, to further reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

Like the CF 3850, the CF 5000 is designed for fuel economy. The new design features many of the same features as the CF 3850, but with an increased cargo capacity. The new series boasts a hold capacity of 7000m3 and can carry up to 5160 tonnes of cargo.

“We are delighted to welcome Squtrixo as a first time Damen client, and the launching customer of the CF 5000. Based on the information from the Damen Triton system onboard, we can see that the vessels are performing as expected.

“We are also confident that the CF 3850 will perform to the full satisfaction of Squtrixo. This delivery will mark the 27th of the new, improved CF 3850. The next generation vessel has rapidly, and repeatedly, proven itself to be a thoroughly efficient and reliable platform,” said Remko Bouma, Damen Commercial Director Cargo Vessels.