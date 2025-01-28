Damen Hands Over Germany’s First All-Electric Ferry

Damen Shipyards has delivered Germany’s first, all-electric catamaran (E-Kat) ferry to its operator AG Reederei Norden-Frisia.

Capable of taking up to 150 passengers, the vessel will operate between Norddeich and Norderney on the East Frisian Wadden Sea.

The 32-metre E-Kat has been designed to operate on a 30-minute route with 28 minutes allowed at each end to disembark and embark passengers.

Built at Damen shipyards in Poland and the Netherlands, the vessel is driven by two propellers, each powered by a 600kW electric motor.

Given the shallow waterways in which it will operate, it has been designed with twin hulls giving it a draught of just 1.2 meters.

These aluminum hulls together with a superstructure, also made of aluminum, ensure that weight has been kept to a minimum, enabling it to operate at speeds of up to 12 knots.

The vessel will be CO2 neutral when operating and the electricity that charges its batteries will come from onshore solar panels.

“The E-Kat is a very special ferry. We are delighted that it has been delivered and look forward to seeing it in operation once the summer season gets underway. It has been built to the highest standards and we have no doubt that it will serve for many years to come,” said Joschka Böddeling, Sales Manager at Damen.