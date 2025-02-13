Damen Launches New Range of Naval Support Vessels

Damen Shipyards Group has announced the introduction of a new range of naval support vessels, set to improve replenishment and logistical capabilities.

The Logistics Support Ship (LSS) series will play an important role in extending the operational reach of naval forces, enabling sustained deployment and enhancing logistical support capabilities.

The LSS range consists of two vessel types, the LSS 9000 and LSS 11000, 127 and 140 meters in length, respectively.

Damen has designed the vessels to meet the diverse needs of the modern navy. As such, the LSS offers a broad mix of capabilities ensuring readiness and flexibility.

The vessels will be equipped with NATO-standard replenishment at sea (RAS) technology, RoRo capabilities, and substantial cargo transportation capacity. They will be installed with modern navigation and communication systems to ensure safe and efficient operation.

The LSS will facilitate the efficient transfer and transport of fuel, munitions, provisions, personnel and other essential supplies.

The vessels will serve as the backbone of naval logistics, enabling fleets to remain operational far from their home port during extended deployment. They will provide navies with a critical capability that enhances the ability to project power and maintain a presence in key maritime areas.

A key feature of the LSS is the ability to operate in diverse maritime environments, from the open ocean to littoral waters.

The LSS will be outfitted with advanced propulsions systems that will reduce fuel consumption and emissions considerably.

“We have developed the LSS based on discussions with our naval clients around the world. As such, we are confident it represents an appropriate response to the operational challenges they are facing, now and in the future.

“The LSS offers enhanced capabilities, efficiency and sustainability at a very competitive price. As these vessels enter service, they will undoubtedly play a crucial role in supporting the strategic objective of navies around the world,” said Piet van Rooij, Commercial Manager Defence & Security at Damen.