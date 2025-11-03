Damen Shiprepair Brest Completes 50th Cruise Ship Retrofit

Damen Shiprepair Brest has just marked the conclusion of its 50th cruise ship project since becoming part of the Damen Shipyards Group in 2012.

The Brest yard, home to one of Europe’s largest docks and strategically located near the English Channel, is at the forefront of sustainable change delivering green refits for cruise ships. Through its work, the yard enables customers to benefit from enhanced efficiency, reduced emissions, and extended vessel lifespans.

Recently, Damen Shiprepair Brest has completed such a refit on the 340-meter Disney Fantasy – its 50th cruise project in the last ten years. The project follows one with a similar scope undertaken by the yard to sister vessel Disney Dream last year.

Work has included installation of increasingly efficient propulsion and maneuvering systems, application of biocide-free silicon paint systems, and even the in-house fabrication of bulbous bows of 160 tons to reduce resistance in the water, thereby lowering fuel consumption and emissions.

The yard is well placed to serve the cruise sector, both geographically and in terms of its high standard facilities. One of its primary assets is its drydock number 3 at 420 x 80 meters. In addition, it has in place a team of over 180 personnel versed in undertaking complex, large-scale and logistically challenging projects.