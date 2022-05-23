Damen Shipyards Delivers Multi-Mission Inshore Patrol Vessel to S. Africa Navy

Damen Shipyards has delivered the first of three 62m by 11m Multi-Mission Inshore Patrol Vessels (MMIPVs) to the South African Navy, at a ceremony held at Simon's Town Naval Base in South Africa.

"The vessel marks the culmination of four years of work for Damen Shipyards Cape Town (DSCT). The vessel being delivered will augment South Africa’s maritime security by enhancing the country’s capability to respond effectively, rapidly, and cost-effectively to threats such as illegal trafficking and fishing," Damen said.

The vessel is the first Damen Sea Axe vessel to operate in South Africa. Along with its sister ships, its primary role will be to counter piracy, illegal fishing and smuggling operations. According to Damen, the vessels' ability to accommodate at short notice containerized mission modules gives them "a true multi-mission capability."

"The patented design delivers exceptional seakeeping behavior with the straight-edged bow cutting through the water thereby improving comfort and safety while reducing emissions and fuel consumption," Damen said.

1000 jobs

The MMIPV project is expected to generate more than one million man-hours of work during the construction of the three MMIPVs and will support more than 1,000 direct and indirect jobs at Damen Shipyards Cape Town (DSCT), Damen said, adding it is also focusing on nurturing small businesses to maximise local content.

Work on the remaining two vessels is well underway at DSCT, with the second vessel handover being planned for 2023 and the third for 2024.